Penticton issues warning after report of city worker impersonator

The man attempted to gain access to a home to allegedly test the tap water

A man who impersonated a City of Penticton worker has the city reminding residents to be careful about who is let inside.

The report has been passed on to the local RCMP after the man asked to enter the home to allegedly test the tap water.

The city notes that while an inspection may be required on rare occasions, there are ways to confirm a person is a city employee before giving them access.

First is to look for a City of Penticton vehicle, second is most employees wear City of Penticton branded clothing, third is for their City of Penticton-issued ID, and finally if in doubt citizens can ask for their name and contact the city to confirm their identity.

To contact the city, calls can be directed to the Public Works Department at 250-490-2500 or City Hall at 250-490-2400.

City HallPenticton

