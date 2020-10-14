Penticton man accused in beach assault back in court

Kruger-Allen is in court facing two counts of aggravated assault, one count of assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats along with breaches to his probation for an incident that took place Oct. 19, 2019.

The Penticton man accused of putting a man in a coma during a May 2019 assault at Okanagan beach made a brief appearance on other charges in Penticton Supreme Court Wednesday.

Thomas Kruger-Allen, 23, appeared to answer to seven charges in connection with an Oct. 19, 2019 incident. These include one count of break and enter, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, and two counts of breaching probation.

He was in court to fix a date, but the judge put his case over until Oct. 26.

For the previous alleged beach assault, Kruger-Allen is facing two assault charges, one aggravated assault and one sexual assault charge. Those charges are in relation to altercations that allegedly took place on Okanagan Lake beach on May 3, 2019 that saw one man put in a medically-induced coma.

Kruger-Allen was granted bail by Judge Michelle Daneliuk in June, 2019 for the beach assault charges. One of the victims of the alleged assault, Bradley Eliason, 29, was put into an induced coma for several days and a portion of his skull needed to be removed due to brain swelling.

Last year, Eliason’s wife, Chelsea Townend, told the Western News that her husband had stepped in to stop an altercation at a bonfire on the beach when he was allegedly struck by Kruger-Allen. As a result, Eliason fell and struck his head on the concrete.

Two years prior to these alleged assaults, Kruger-Allen committed a ‘vicious’ assault outside the then Mule nightclub in 2017.

A Penticton judge found him guilty and described the back-alley swarming as an “unprovoked” and “vicious assault” and then handed Kruger-Allen four months of house arrest.

Three men were charged in that assault that left the victim with a shattered nose and a broken orbital bone.

