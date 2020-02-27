Penticton man arrested, charged for local drug trafficking operation

41-year-old Ryan Chaffey of Penticton was arrested at a suite on the 1000 block of Westminster Ave.

A man has been arrested in Penticton in relation to a local drug trafficking operation.

After weeks of investigation Penticton’s Street Enforcement Unit (SEU) conducted a search warrent on a suite in the 1000 block of Westminster Ave.

The accused, 41-year-old Ryan Chaffey of Penticton, arrived back at the location when officers were conducting their search and was subsequently arrested for drug trafficking and multiple probation order breaches.

Evidence was found by officers pointing to drug trafficking being carried out from inside the residence, incuding cutting agents, scales and empty baggies.

“Our SEU officers are working tirelessly to investigate and support charges against those in our community responsible for trafficking dangerous illegal drugs,” said RCMP Const. James Grandy.

“All our officers will continue to perform drug enforcement in the South Okanagan, as this is certainly a contributing factor to crime, and theft of property.”

Chaffey was held in custody for court on Feb. 26, in which charges were approved for trafficking in a controlled substance. Chaffey was subsequently released from custody.

READ MORE: Penticton RCMP seeking suspect of vandalism to Chinese place of gathering

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Drug bust

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trucking company fined $175K for Kootenay creek fuel spill

Just Posted

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vernon

Patient was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital around 8:30 a.m. Thursday

Vernon rink rolling into Brier

Jim Cotter foursome looking for elusive first Canadian men’s curling championship

Campaign promotes Syilx/Okanagan language and culture

To support initiative, Nsylixcen t-shirts and water bottles are being distributed across Okanagan

WATCH: Pink cupcakes on frontline against bullying in Vernon

Organizations, schools take part to help end bullying on Pink Shirt Day

Interior Health leading the way with innovative therapy for stroke patients

Percentage of ischemic stroke patients who received treatment has risen dramatically

Morning Start: Abraham Lincoln’s dog was also assassinated

Your morning start for Thursday, February 27, 2020

“Who” dunnit? Penticton RCMP seek midnight masked bandit

If you recognize this culprit and give a hoot, call Penticton RCMP

LETTER: Misconceptions around pipeline blockades

To the editor: There are some misperceptions concerning the Indigenous blockades of… Continue reading

Penticton man arrested, charged for local drug trafficking operation

41-year-old Ryan Chaffey of Penticton was arrested at a suite on the 1000 block of Westminster Ave.

Penticton RCMP seeking suspect of vandalism to Chinese place of gathering

RCMP are investigating a reported incidence of vandalism after an alleged racially-motivated attack

Penticton bylaw officers tear down homeless man’s camp

Bylaw had “serious” safety and fire concerns about the dwelling in the Skaha Lake parking lot.

LETTER: Logging affects real estate values

To the editor: Poor forest management will see B.C. property values fall… Continue reading

LETTER: Gun ownership doesn’t lead to dictators

To the editor: Re: the letter from West Kelowna, about gun ownership.… Continue reading

UPDATE: Boy, 5, will donate organs after crash that killed father, son on B.C. highway

Mike Cochlin and sons Liam and Quinn were travelling on Highway 5A

Most Read