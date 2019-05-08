John Brittain, 68, was charged with three counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder as a result of the incidents that occurred on April 15. He appeared via closed circuit television at Penticton court on May 8 for his arraignment, which has been adjourned until May 29. (Jordyn Thomson — Western News)

Penticton man charged in fatal shooting spree to have next court appearance May 29

Family of victims wanted him to “see their faces” at arraignment on May 8, adjourned for three weeks

It was a short but tense second court appearance Wednesday for Penticton resident John Brittain, 68, who faced members of the victims’ families at the city’s courthouse.

Brittain is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the April 15 shootings that took the lives of Darlene Knippelberg, Susan and Barry Wonch and Rudi Winter.

READ MORE: Penticton man charged in shooting spree that left 4 dead to appear in court

Brittain’s arraignment was held on May 8 in the Penticton court house, and members of the victims’ families switched seats with the media in the room so that he could “see their faces” when he appeared via closed circuit television.

For about five minutes, Brittain appeared on the screen while the room awaited the judge to enter. While it was mostly silent, few whispers could be heard in the gallery and tears had begun to flow.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

The court decided to adjourn this matter for three weeks from now, until May 29 when he will reappear for his arraignment via closed circuit television.

