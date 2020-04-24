Penticton Peach Festival cancelled due to COVID-19

President Don Kendall said it’s a sad time for him, board, volunteers, community

The 2020 Penticton Peach Festival has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

This is the first time since 1947 the major summer festival, which attracts thousands to Penticton, will not be held.

“Over the course of the past few days, it has become apparent that we have no choice other than to cancel for 2020,” said Peach Festival president Don Kendall.

“This is a sad time for me, our board, the volunteers, and the entire community. However, the health and safety of our volunteers, spectators, vendors, performers and everyone else involved with the festival is our number one priority.”

The Peach Festival board explained in a release that their decision to cancel the event came after hearing provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announce that measures put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19 would remain in place over the summer.

On April 18 B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said large, mass-gatherings that bring lots of people will not take place this summer.

“Realistically, we will not be having those big events where people gather together this summer,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a news conference on Saturday (April 18).

READ MORE: Summer events, parades, large weddings off the table this summer: Henry

“Right now, we are focused on our community’s health and safety and we look forward to Peach Festival returning in 2021,” said Kendall.

“We take this time to thank all of our sponsors, volunteers, board members, spectators and performers who have made Peach Festival Penticton’s signature event.”

The Peach Festival board said they expect a great line-up for 2021, already scheduled for August 4 to 8.

READ MORE: Shambhala, Kaslo Jazz Fest postponed to 2021

READ MORE: COVID-19 forces cancellation of Vancouver Island MusicFest

Coronavirus

