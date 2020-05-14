John Brittain, 68, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File) John Brittain, 68, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File)

Penticton quadruple murder trial moved to Kelowna

John Brittain is accused in the shooting deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch last April

The trial for the man accused in a mass shooting that killed four people in Penticton last year will be held in Kelowna.

On May 14, a judge accepted 69-year-old John Brittain’s proposal to move the trial, though the details discussed at the hearing are covered under a publication ban.

Brittain is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder related to the deaths of Susan and Barry Wonch, Rudi Winter and Darlene Knippelberg on April 15, 2019.

The matter has faced several delays while working its way through courts over the past year, the most recent being the COVID-19 pandemic which has put off setting the trial date twice over the past few months.

Brittain has elected to have a jury trial.

In March, the Western News reported that the trial for the accused Penticton shooter was anticipated to take four weeks.

The matter will be back in court on May 22 to schedule a date for trial.

