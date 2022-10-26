Trevor Batoche was last seen in the Penticton area in 2019. (Photo- Penticton RCMP)

Penticton RCMP looking for man last seen in 2019

Police are still looking to actively confirm the well-being of Trevor Batoche

The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who was last seen in the Penticton area almost three years ago.

Trevor Batoche was last seen in late 2019, with police still actively looking to confirm his well-being.

“RCMP are continuing their exhaustive investigation,” said Const. James Grandy from the Penticton RCMP. “As part of this, investigators are wanting to bring this missing person’s case to the public’s attention again in the hope someone may have further information.”

A missing person’s report was first made public in January 2020. Police described Batoche as a 37-year-old Aboriginal male, with black hair and a stocky build.

Anyone with information about the missing man is asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

