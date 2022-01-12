Penticton’s Rona’s garden centre roof collapsed Wednesday morning. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

Penticton Rona’s garden centre roof collapses

The weight of the snow caused the roof to cave in

RCMP and Penticton fire department are on scene at the Penticton Rona after the roof of the garden centre caved in Wednesday morning.

Initially Penticton fire was called out around 9:35 a.m. after snow triggered the sprinkler system when the roof collapsed.

Rona pulled out of one their trucks to use the crane boom to clear more of the snow.

Firefighters continue to poke away at the snow from the roof using a long pole. RCMP confirm no injuries and all staff accounted for. The police dog team is still coming just as a precaution, said Penticton RCMP.

Rain and warmer temperatures have caused snow to get a lot heavier.

Rona is currently closed to the public this morning.

This story will be updated when there is more information.

