A patient is rescued from the Skaha Bluffs using a long-line helicopter in 2019. (PENSAR Photo)

Penticton Search and Rescue airlifts injured mountain biker near Naramata

The Penticton Fire Department initially took the call and attended to the injured biker.

Penticton Search and Rescue (PENSAR) responded to an injured mountain biker in the Three Blind Mice trails in Naramata late on the morning of May 23.

The Penticton Fire Department initially took the call and attended to the injured biker and prepared them to be evacuated. PENSAR mobilized their helicopter team and the biker was safely airlifted out of the area and transferred to a nearby ambulance.

Read More: Crews repair damaged lakefront walkway in Summerland

Read More: Golden police seek Good Samaritan after house fire

This was the second injured mountain biker that had to be evacuated this week from the Three Blind Mice area by PENSAR.

Since last Sunday, PENSAR’s services have been requested five times and they have deployed four times. Two calls were for injured mountain bikers and the other two were for overdue motorists in the backcountry.

Read More: VIDEO: Boat crosses Shuswap Lake with trailer still attached

Read More: COVID-19 ‘not a death sentence’ says Penticton woman after seeing senior mother recover

According to PENSAR, the warming weather and easing COVID-19 restrictions have led to an increase in backcountry activity.

“PENSAR cannot stress enough to those who venture into the back roads, to be prepared. Plan your route and don’t exceed the expectations of your vehicle or your own personal experience and inform others where you are going,” a statement from the search and rescue group reads.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
82% of all test-positive COVID-19 cases in B.C. have recovered
Next story
COVID-19: B.C. puts cap on number of vehicles at outdoor drive-in events

Just Posted

Water quality advisory issued for Mabel Lake

Spring freshets have led to increased turbidity levels in Mabel Lake

Vernon A&W delivers burgers to self-isolating seniors

Seniors unable to dine out amid COVID-19 were treated to a special delivery Thursday

Free sandbags for North Okanagan residents

Bring your own shovel to one of these locations

Armstrong City Hall reopens

Main office was closed to the public in March in response to COVID-19 pandemic

No fireworks for Canada Day in Vernon

North Okanagan Canada Day Society to host virtual celebrations to mark occasion

VIDEO: Boat crosses Shuswap Lake with trailer still attached

Local resident films bizarre boat. Clip viewed over 6 million times.

Snowbirds to remain at Kamloops Airport indefinitely after fatal crash

small contingent of the Snowbirds team is staying in Kamloops, acting as stewards of the jets

Penticton Search and Rescue airlifts injured mountain biker near Naramata

The Penticton Fire Department initially took the call and attended to the injured biker.

82% of all test-positive COVID-19 cases in B.C. have recovered

B.C. had 303 active cases as of Saturday, May 23

Golden police seek Good Samaritan after house fire

An unidentified individual may have saved lives in the early-morning fire.

Crews repair damaged lakefront walkway in Summerland

Flooding in 2017 and 2018 took toll on popular walking path

Salmon River sees two days of increasing flow following rainy week

The River Forecast Centre has a streamflow advisory in effect for the area

COVID-19: B.C. puts cap on number of vehicles at outdoor drive-in events

New ban on vehicles at events comes as B.C. records 18 more cases of COVID-19 and three deaths

Air Canada revises refund policy amid growing anger over cancelled flights

Air Canada said it has refunded nearly $1 billion to customers since Jan. 1

Most Read