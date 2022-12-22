A stabbing in Penticton has turned into a murder investigation after the victim succumbed to his injuries while in hospital. (Black Press file photo)

A stabbing in Penticton has turned into a murder investigation after the victim succumbed to his injuries while in hospital. (Black Press file photo)

Penticton stabbing now murder investigation after victim dies in hospital

The man was stabbed at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17

The man who was stabbed in downtown Penticton on Dec. 17 has died of his injuries.

Initially, the 61-year-old victim of the stabbing was expected to survive, however, his condition deteriorated before finally succumbing to his wounds.

“The family of the victim has been connected with RCMP Victim Services and are being supported through this tragic event,” said Const. Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP media relations officer. “The investigation has made significant progress in the days since the initial incident. We are confident to say that the public is not at risk as our investigation continues.”

The man was stabbed in the parking lot of a business in the 300-block of Martin Street at 5:11 p.m.

READ MORE: Man stabbed in Penticton parking lot

According to a witness statement, the victim was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by a male, who stabbed him multiple times and then fled on foot.

After police arrived, containment was set up around the area and the use of a Police Service Dog was unsuccessful in locating a suspect.

RCMP have been canvassing businesses in the downtown area for security footage, and are asking that anyone who might have seen anything or had a vehicle in the area with a dash camera, share what they can to help the further investigation.

If you have information, you can contact the Penticton RCMP through their non-emergency line at 250-492-4300.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Prolific offender known around the Okanagan arrested in Kelowna
Next story
UPDATE: Main street reopened after water flooding from Vernon business cleaned up

Just Posted

Shelley Kiefiuk, Turning Points Collaborative Society executive director of housing, is eager to welcome people to their new home at The Crossing, opening in January, providing 52 homes for the homeless in Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Housing opens door to hope for Vernon’s homeless

Four of the six golden retriever puppies rescued from a North Okanagan property on Dec. 21, 2022. (BCSPCA/ photo)
Golden retrievers, including six puppies, rescued from North Okanagan property

Water coming from a downtown Vernon business closed main street Thursday afternoon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
UPDATE: Main street reopened after water flooding from Vernon business cleaned up

Trevor Parkstrom was arrested in Kelowna on Dec. 18 and will be held in custody until his court date in January. (RCMP/Contributed)
Prolific offender known around the Okanagan arrested in Kelowna