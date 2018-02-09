The Downtown Vernon Association seeks buskers to play at several locations this spring as part of Free Parking Days. (photo submitted)

Performers wanted to play downtown

Downtown Vernon Association is looking for buskers to play downtown

  • Feb. 9, 2018 1:30 a.m.
  • News

There’s nothing quite like taking in the sounds of a live performer while out shopping or dining.

The Downtown Vernon Association is currently seeking individuals who wish to play for the downtown Vernon community at select locations along 30th Avenue and beyond on March 3 and May 5 this spring.

“We are hosting two Free Parking Days this spring which aim to promote shopping, dining and more in downtown Vernon,” says Dudley Coulter of the Downtown Vernon Association. “On these days there will be deals, events, giveaways and of course downtown-wide free parking.”

And hopefully, live music.

Interested buskers from Greater Vernon and beyond are invited to apply by contacting the Downtown Vernon Association by emailing dudley@downtownvernon.com, calling 250-542-5851 or by visiting downtownvernon.com.

The Downtown Vernon Association would like to thank the City of Vernon for providing seven free downtown-wide parking days in 2018, including March 3, May 5, Oct. 6, Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22.

Previous story
Free bus route proposal delayed
Next story
More aircraft maintenance spaces at Okanagan College created

Just Posted

Hot air balloon pilot lives lifelong dream

Bad weather never gets him down

Police seek witness to fatal MVA

Dually truck believed following van prior to van colliding with another pickup

Mustangs 2-0 in Coke Classic

The Watkin Motors Mustangs meet the Coquitlam Chiefs in a showdown tonight

B.C. Family Day to move to third week in February next year

Premier John Horgan said the move is to better align the holiday with businesses and families

Moose strolls through Salmon Arm

The huge mammals returning to more urban areas of city

Vancouver’s Olympic Cauldron lit to honour Canadian athletes in PyeongChang

Olympic medallist and Mission native Brent Hayden helped light the cauldron

VIDEO: Avalanche triggered near Lanark Snowshed

Avalanche control continues on Trans-Canada Highway

Campbell River firefighters save dog from house fire

They found the dog in the back bedroom

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Provincial Woodstove Exchange Program Expands

The provincial wood stove exchange program in Coldstream will be expanding to include Lumby

Nick Lang’s Story: The tragic and preventable death of a teen in government care

Chilliwack parents drop lawsuit against provincial government to focus on making positive changes

Chief Justice defends judge in Berry custody case

In wake of murders, Justice Gray faces criticism for granting Berry access to girls on Christmas Eve

UPDATE: The Trans-Canada Highway is now open through the Alberta border

Expect delays tomorrow as work crews perform avalanche debris removal

Performers wanted to play downtown

Downtown Vernon Association is looking for buskers to play downtown

Most Read