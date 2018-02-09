Performers wanted to play downtown

Downtown Vernon Association is looking for buskers to play downtown

There’s nothing quite like taking in the sounds of a live performer while out shopping or dining.

The Downtown Vernon Association is currently seeking individuals who wish to play for the downtown Vernon community at select locations along 30th Avenue and beyond on March 3 and May 5 this spring.

“We are hosting two Free Parking Days this spring which aim to promote shopping, dining and more in downtown Vernon,” says Dudley Coulter of the Downtown Vernon Association. “On these days there will be deals, events, giveaways and of course downtown-wide free parking.”

And hopefully, live music.

Interested buskers from Greater Vernon and beyond are invited to apply by contacting the Downtown Vernon Association by emailing dudley@downtownvernon.com, calling 250-542-5851 or by visiting downtownvernon.com.

The Downtown Vernon Association would like to thank the City of Vernon for providing seven free downtown-wide parking days in 2018, including March 3, May 5, Oct. 6, Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22.