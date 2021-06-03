Lake Country RCMP are interested in speaking with a pair of individuals in connection with a pair of incidents at a Main Street business which allegedly saw the man in black come in twice, exactly a week apart, and leave the story without paying for a basket full of products. The man in white was allegedly with him on both occasions. (Contributed)

Lake Country RCMP are interested in speaking with a pair of individuals in connection with a pair of incidents at a Main Street business which allegedly saw the man in black come in twice, exactly a week apart, and leave the story without paying for a basket full of products. The man in white was allegedly with him on both occasions. (Contributed)

Perfume thieves strike Lake Country store twice

Two men sought for questioning in Lake Country shoplifting incidents

Lake Country RCMP members are investigating two incidents of shoplifting occurring at the same retail store located on Main Street in Lake Country.

The first incident took place on Friday, May 14, between 8 and 9 a.m. where the suspect – a Caucasian man, wearing a black TaylorMade hat, black hoodie, black mask, white sneakers and black sunglasses – entered the store and left with a basket of perfume without stopping to pay.

A week later, at almost the same time, he returned and filled up another basked with thousands of dollars worth of perfume before exiting.

The man was wearing the same clothing, however wore white sunglasses on the second visit.

RCMP would also like to speak to an older male who appeared to accompany the person of interest on both occasions (shown in the upper left-hand corner of the photo).

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip at www.crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: Kelowna Mounties search for missing teen girl

@LC_Calendar
newsroom@lakecountrynews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPunsolved crimes

Previous story
Indigenous advocates decry new MMIWG plan as ‘aspirational statements,’ not action
Next story
Canada should roll out second doses ‘as soon as possible’: NACI

Just Posted

SilverStar Mountain Resort has reopened its bike parks Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Robb Thompson Photo)
$200K grant to boost SilverStar’s summer experience

Vernon’s ski resort to add new bike trail, enhance hiking trails

Cat named Brian, who was allegedly spray painted to be used in a dog fight in the Lower Mainland. He is now in the care of a Maple Ridge animal rescue. (Facebook)
Rumours of illegal Okanagan dogfighting ring using cats as bait unfounded, say RCMP, SPCA

The RCMP, BC SPCA and dog control have no reports or confirmation of illegal dog fights

A two-vehicle incident on Highway 97 north of Vernon at Stickle Road is hindering northbound traffic. (Brendan Shykora-Morning Star)
Highway 97 crash near Vernon impacting traffic

Busy day for BX firefighters

The City of Vernon is reminding residents that property tax notices are due July 2 at 4:30 p.m. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star file)
Vernon property tax notices deadline approaching

Residents have until 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 2 to pay taxes

Arlene Westervelt. (Contributed)
Mounties sued over alleged interference in investigation of Lake Country woman’s death

Lawsuit alleges two officers’ actions hindered investigation, causing critical evidence to be lost early on

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

Shaelene Keeler Bell’s body was found on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 after she had been missing for more than four months. (Facebook)
Body of missing Chilliwack mom, 23, found after going missing 4 months ago

Shaelene Bell’s body found more than four months after she went missing in Chilliwack

In a video posted to TikTok on Monday (May 31), a worker at Surrey Memorial Hospital said she was told to change out of her orange shirt that she wore in honour of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were recently discovered at a former residential school site in Kamloops. (Photo: Felicia Debbie/TikTok)
Worker at B.C. hospital claims she was told to take off orange shirt honouring Indigenous children

Employee for housekeeping company contracted out by Fraser Health posted about incident on TikTok

A concept rendering of the approved development along Lakeshore Road. (Contributed)
Sizable waterfront development approved in Kelowna

The development will consist of 345 homes in two towers right beside Gyro Beach

Debris is seen from an Ukrainian plane which crashed as authorities work at the scene in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ebrahim Noroozi
Canada, allies file notice of claim against Iran for downing flight PS752

Statement: ‘Iran must fulfil its legal responsibility to make full reparations to the group of states’

In a Council of Construction Associations video about hardhat safety, Vickramjit Poonia of Lecor Construction Ltd. (right) speaks as David Sarai of New York Painting (left) looks on, at a Surrey job site. (Youtube.com)
B.C.’s relaxed hardhat rules aim to include more turban-wearing workers on job sites

WorkSafeBC change ‘will allow more Sikhs to come to work without having to compromise religious beliefs’

Nisga’a dancer Rosita Martinez takes part in a ceremony on Parliament Hill Thursday June 3, 2021 in Ottawa. A bill creating a statutory holiday to commemorate the tragic legacy of residential schools in Canada has been passed unanimously by the Senate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Senate unanimously passes bill creating national day for truth and reconciliation

Sept. 30 of this year to become Canada’s first national day for truth and reconciliation

Dani Lowenstein and his family. Lowenstein has been experiencing long-haul COVID symptoms since falling ill in March 2020. (Contributed)
Over $64,000 raised for former Golden mountain guide COVID-long hauler

“To spend that period of time not being able to connect to nature with your family is really hard.”

Syringes of COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. pharmacies to deliver AstraZeneca second doses starting Monday

Second doses of all vaccine types being booked next week

Most Read