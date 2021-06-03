Perfume thieves strike Lake Country store twice

Lake Country RCMP members are investigating two incidents of shoplifting occurring at the same retail store located on Main Street in Lake Country.
The first incident took place on Friday, May 14, between 8 and 9 a.m. where the suspect – a Caucasian man, wearing a black TaylorMade hat, black hoodie, black mask, white sneakers and black sunglasses – entered the store and left with a basket of perfume without stopping to pay.
A week later, at almost the same time, he returned and filled up another basked with thousands of dollars worth of perfume before exiting.
The man was wearing the same clothing, however wore white sunglasses on the second visit.
RCMP would also like to speak to an older male who appeared to accompany the person of interest on both occasions (shown in the upper left-hand corner of the photo).
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip at www.crimestoppers.net.
