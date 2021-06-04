Workers unload a shipment of the Moderna COVID‑19 vaccine at the FedEx hub at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Procurement Minister Anita Anand says Canada is trying to negotiate a deal to start getting doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine from the United States instead of Europe. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Workers unload a shipment of the Moderna COVID‑19 vaccine at the FedEx hub at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Procurement Minister Anita Anand says Canada is trying to negotiate a deal to start getting doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine from the United States instead of Europe. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Pfizer increasing vaccine shipments as Canada appeals to U.S. to help with Moderna

Pfizer will get all 48 million of Canada’s doses into the country before Labour Day

Procurement Minister Anita Anand is pushing Moderna to start shipping its COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada from the United States instead of Europe.

The negotiations, which also involve the U.S. government, come a month after Pfizer-BioNTech shifted Canada’s supply from Europe to the Pfizer plant in Kalamazoo, Mich. Anand said Friday Pfizer will ship more than two million doses a week through to the end of August — and get all 48 million of Canada’s doses into the country before Labour Day.

It has also agreed to ship another three million doses in September, bringing Canada’s total 2021 supply to 51 million doses.

“I would like to sincerely thank Pfizer for the partnership,” Anand gushed at a news conference Friday. “We have a complete delivery scheduled from Pfizer. Pfizer’s deliveries arrive on time and are stable. Thank you so much.”

She could not say the same to Moderna, which has sent just one-third of its planned spring shipments to date, and hasn’t been able to provide any shipment confirmations beyond June 14.

In mid-May both Moderna and Andy Slavitt, a senior adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden on COVID-19, said the company was going to start exporting doses. Initially the U.S. forbade the export of any American-made COVID-19 vaccines until U.S. orders had mostly been fulfilled.

Neither would say where the first exports were going, and the company’s spokeswoman told The Canadian Press Thursday there was currently no news on changing the origin of Canada’s supply.

But Anand told The Canadian Press in a written statement that Canada is “pressing for deliveries from the company’s U.S. facilities.”

“I continue to work with Moderna as well as the U.S. government to stabilize its delivery schedule to Canada,” she said Friday.

Moderna, which has never had a product on the market before, has provided vague explanations about production delays at its European production lines. The company signed an exclusive agreement with Swiss drugmaker Lonza to make its vaccine in both the U.S. and Europe. The brand new mRNA technology required Lonza to build production lines from scratch.

Anand has been pushing the company for weeks to give her a more reliable shipping schedule, but it hasn’t happened.

Moderna announced in February production delays would slow Canada’s shipments but was able to fulfil its contract to ship two million doses by March 31 by a matter of hours.

In April, it said a backlog in quality assurance checks in Europe was slowing deliveries once again. It cut the second April shipment in half and warned it may only be able to send 10.3 million doses by the end of June instead of the initially promised 12.3 million.

It has since blamed human resource and material issues for production delays, which have not appeared to affect the U.S. deliveries at all.

Moderna has currently shipped about four million doses since April 1, with another 1.5 million promised June 14. Anand said she expects “millions more” this month but can’t say how many or when.

The company is supposed to ship 44 million doses by September, and depending on future uptake of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, Canada will need Moderna to at least ship half of its remaining allotment to hit the goal of having two doses for every Canadian by the fall.

As of Friday, Canada had given at least one dose to more than 22.7 million people, 2.5 million of whom also have their second dose.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said before outdoor restrictions should be loosened, we should aim to get a first dose to 75 per cent of eligible Canadians — currently those at least 12 years old — and two doses to at least 20 per cent.

Canada needs to give out another two million first doses and 4.1 million second doses to get there.

There will be enough doses delivered by next week to hit that goal but it will likely take another two to three weeks. It will also require bigger shift from first to second doses.

—Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Tam urges 2nd COVID vaccine dose as Delta variant emerges ‘essentially across Canada’

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
FortisBC outlines renewable energy plan blueprint
Next story
‘Nurses are giving up’: Union calls on province to address violence, staff shortages

Just Posted

Photos of Mona Wang, the injuries she sustained and a still from surveillance footage of Const. Lacey Browning pushing her head into the ground with a boot. (Contributed)
Settlement reached in UBCO wellness check between Kelowna RCMP, Mona Wang

Mona Wang sued the RCMP after a rough wellness check in January 2020

A fully involved cabin fire has spread to nearby homes off Westside Road Friday, June 4 near Komasket Beach. (Darlene Lynn photo)
UPDATE: Fire under control after claiming several homes off Westside Road near Vernon

Cabins go up in flames in Emerald Bay, near Komasket Beach

Mardan Lumber Sales on Highway 97 past Grandview Flats Road in Spallumcheen was destroyed in a fire June 3, 2021. (Kevin B Mcken photo)
Highway now fully reopened at scene of Spallumcheen lumber yard fire

Emergency crews, BC Hydro were on scene Friday following the yesterday’s blaze that left a local mill destroyed

Wayne Derkach buys a raffle ticket off Funtastic general manager Akbal Mund in support of local sports groups Friday in front of ARC Liquor. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Funtastic still pitching in support for Greater Vernon sports groups

Despite no ball tournament or music festival, organizers are fundraising to give back

As of noon on June 11, 2021, Category 2 and 3 open burns, as well as fireworks, will be prohibited within the Kamloops Fire Centre. (Contributed)
Ban on open burns, fireworks, announced for Kamloops Fire Centre

Prohibition to take effect throughout Okanagan-Shuswap as of noon on Friday, June 11

An air tanker drops retardant on the lumber yard fire in Spallumcheen Thursday, June 3. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here are the region’s biggest stories

RCMP. (Phil McLaclan/Capital News file)
‘Distraught man’ arrested after Kelowna apartment building fire

The man barricaded himself in a room while fire crews attempted to put out a fire at the building

Danny Fulton receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 27. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Second-dose COVID vaccination clinic planned for Big White next week

A first-dose clinic will also be held in Rutland next week

A drum song performer participates in a drumg song at Kelowna’s City Park Friday afternoon (June 4). Hundreds came out to honour the lives of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were discovered last week at the former grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
PHOTOS: Hundreds gather at Kelowna tribute in honour of Kamloops 215

‘We’re not going to let it be swept under the rug anymore. It’s too late’

A new street sign at the intersection of 4 Street NE and the Trans-Canada Highway incorrectly states the highway runs north-south. On June 4, the ministry of transportation said they will be replacing the sign as soon as possible. (Zachary Roman - Salmon Arm Observer)
Attempt to mark Highway 1 directions in Salmon Arm goes south

Sign placed by transportation ministry provides wrong directions on Trans-Canada

Lineup for a target-community COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Surrey, May 28, 2021. (Peace Arch News)
B.C. COVID-19 clinics busier as second-dose rollout gets going

183 new cases Friday, one new outbreak at Kelowna General

The Senate of Canada building and Senate Chamber are pictured in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Forced and coerced sterilization of Indigenous women ongoing, Senate report reveals

A Senate committee on human rights says it is aware of a case as recently as 2019

ICBC’s new fairness officer will make recommendations to resolve customer complaints and improve the decision-making process. (file)
Fairness officer role approved as ICBC launches enhanced care auto insurance

New position is expected to be in place by the end of the year

Keremeos’ weather patterns are very unique. The village is often hotter and more arid than Penticton in the summer and experiences more extreme winters with more snowfall, while being warmer than Princeton in the winter due to its lower elevation. (Keith Ryan/Flickr)
What will the weather be like tomorrow in Keremeos? No one really knows for sure

The village, based largely on farming, has been without an Environment Canada weather station since 2000

Most Read