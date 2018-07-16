It’s the new moon in conjunction with the planet Venus, and the silhouette of the hill we call the “maid with the flowing hair.” The hill is behind the Vernon Lookout on old Hwy. 97 as seen from across Kalamalka Lake. (Martin Impey/Special to The Morning Star)

PHOTO: Incredible sight Sunday night

It’s the new moon in conjunction with the planet Venus

It’s the new moon in conjunction with the planet Venus, and the silhouette of the hill we call the “maid with the flowing hair.”

The hill is behind the Vernon Lookout on old Hwy. 97 as seen from across Kalamalka Lake.

The photo was taken on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

Previous story
Sewer funds flow, pickleball offer pitches
Next story
Interior Health against needle buyback programs

Just Posted

PHOTO: Incredible sight Sunday night

It’s the new moon in conjunction with the planet Venus

Sewer funds flow, pickleball offer pitches

Vernon council briefs recap tidbits from lates city meeting

UPDATE: Small fire doused near Becker Lake

Fire, discovered Sunday, suspected to be human caused

Extreme fire danger in the Okanagan-Shuswap

The fire danger rating hits extreme or high in areas of the Okanagan- Shuswap

Vernon dancers podium at ScotDance Canada

Nine dancers from the Argyll School of Dance were in Calgary for the competition recently

Course veterans seize victory in Peach City Classic

The first place titles in this year’s triathlon belonged to returning competitors.

B.C. baseball team offers funeral prize pack

Wednesday’s West Coast League game in Victoria features draw for end-of-life package

Black Press Media journalists win big at Canadian community newspaper awards

Newsrooms earn recognition for editorial and photography excellence

Interior Health against needle buyback programs

IH issues formal release stating buyback programs are not feasible

Vernon author launches Kickstarter campaign for new novel

Diane Morrison is seeking $1,250 to fund Once Upon a Time in the Wyrd West

Penticton boundary extension official

City boundaries expanded to edge of Skaha Bluffs Provincial park

Riptide, CVUSC paved the way for varsity soccer players

Chloe Gummer has become a leader at VIU

B.C. woman disappointed after family asked for ID at townhouse complex pool

Surrey woman says it’s not the first time she has experienced racial profiling at the complex

Park pipeline protesters say arrest is a ‘declaration of war’

Group behind North Thompson River Provincial Park occupation protest says arrest is ‘declaration of war’

Most Read