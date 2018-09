The scenic morning shot was taken Wednesday

Dale Eurich was chasing a Lake Country sunrise Wednesday morning.

Eurich snapped a scenic photo of Beaver Lake as part of his “Water Wednesdays.”

The caption on the photo says “Sunrise reflections on Beaver Lake near Winfield, BC.”

