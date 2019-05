The Penticton Western News was on scene earlier this afternoon for a camper and tire fire at the Penticton Speedway.

READ ALSO: Multiple vehicles ablaze at Penticton Speedway

Here are some shots of the blaze, which started in one camper and spread to another and then a nearby tire pile. No injuries were reported and it was extinguished within an hour.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews

newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.