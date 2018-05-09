Massive amounts of flame and smoke burst out from kart storage facility. (Photo by Don Bodger)

PHOTOS: Fire crew battles large blaze at B.C. golf course

Huge walls of flame seen from Mount Brenton Golf Club in Chemainus

A massive fire at a golf cart storage facility has sent a massive plume of smoke into the sky at the Mount Brenton Golf Club in Chemainus.

Huge walls of flame also burst up from the storage area and caught portions of nearly trees on fire.

The fire is, however, away from the main clubhouse.

Crews from the Chemainus and Crofton fire departments are on scene and expect to be for several hours.

When the first responders arrived, they saw the cart shed fully involved with flames spreading up the trees in behind.

RCMP have been called to control traffic but told firefighters it will take a while as they are also quite busy.

Ladysmith Fire Rescue is responding as mutual aid at the Chemainus Fire Hall.

Exact cause isn’t known at this time and no one is believed to have been injured.

 

Fiona Constable captured this photo near the scene of a fire at Mt. Brenton Golf Club. (Submitted Photo)

PHOTOS: Fire crew battles large blaze at B.C. golf course

