PHOTOS: Northern lights dance again in North Okanagan sky

Northern Lights over Lumby Feb. 26. (Dale Eurich Photography)Northern Lights over Lumby Feb. 26. (Dale Eurich Photography)
Northern Lights over Armstrong. (Tanya Lanz Stevenson photo)Northern Lights over Armstrong. (Tanya Lanz Stevenson photo)
Northern Lights over Spallumcheen Feb. 26. (Sandi Rossiter photo)Northern Lights over Spallumcheen Feb. 26. (Sandi Rossiter photo)
Northern Lights over Armstrong Feb. 26. (Helen Epton photo)Northern Lights over Armstrong Feb. 26. (Helen Epton photo)
Northern Lights over Armstrong. (Helen Epton photo)Northern Lights over Armstrong. (Helen Epton photo)
Northern Lights over Armstrong. (Helen Epton photo)Northern Lights over Armstrong. (Helen Epton photo)
Northern Lights over Vernon. (Sylvia Voets photo)Northern Lights over Vernon. (Sylvia Voets photo)
Northern Lights of Enderby. (Laura Madhok photo)Northern Lights of Enderby. (Laura Madhok photo)
Northern Lights over Vernon Feb. 26. (Eric Feehely photo)Northern Lights over Vernon Feb. 26. (Eric Feehely photo)
Northern Lights over Lake Country Feb. 26. (Roberta Newell Peters photo)Northern Lights over Lake Country Feb. 26. (Roberta Newell Peters photo)
Northern Lights over Vernon. (Dan Proulx photo)Northern Lights over Vernon. (Dan Proulx photo)
Northern Lights over Lumby Feb. 26. (Dale Eurich Photography)Northern Lights over Lumby Feb. 26. (Dale Eurich Photography)
Northern Lights over Vernon Feb. 26. (Chris Buckley photo)Northern Lights over Vernon Feb. 26. (Chris Buckley photo)
Northern Lights over Vernon Feb. 26. (Robyn Anderson Poulin photo)Northern Lights over Vernon Feb. 26. (Robyn Anderson Poulin photo)
Northern Lights over Okanagan Centre in Lake Country. (Susan Wales photo)Northern Lights over Okanagan Centre in Lake Country. (Susan Wales photo)
Northern Lights over Lumby (Cali Frederick photo)Northern Lights over Lumby (Cali Frederick photo)

The sky in and around the Okanagan was lit up with the beautiful colours of the aurora borealis on Sunday night.

Dozens of individuals glanced out of their homes to see the sky laden with green, yellow and even red hues, around 10:30 p.m.

The northern lights are typically seen between the months of October to March. According to the Government of Canada, auroras form when charged particles (electrons and protons) collide with gases in Earth’s upper atmosphere. Those collisions produce tiny flashes that fill the sky. The billions of tiny flashes then seem to merge in sequence, to create the dancing effect in the sky.

Earth’s magnetic field steers the charged particles towards the poles, in both the North and South. That is why, in areas such as the Yukon and Northwest Territories, auroras occur seemingly every night.

If you went to bed early and didn’t catch the display overhead, not to worry, as the activity level of the borealis is expected to remain high until March 2.

You can check on activity level at auroraforecast.com

