PHOTOS: Vernon students remember victims of violence

Heads bowed, with the light of the candles illuminating red roses, a small crowd honoured the victims who have succumbed to violence.

The 12 community members, students and staff at Okanagan College came together Monday, Dec. 6 to mark National Day of Action on Violence Against Women.

Coun. Kelly Fehr took the time to remark.

“This is such a significant men’s issue. In the workplace and our personal lives, we have to hold each other accountable,” said Fehr, whose wife shared some memories and tears over a couple of impoverished women who died as a result of being victims of violence. “We are the ones who have the biggest impact on this issue and can have the biggest resolve. If we don’t hold each other accountable who will?”

College regional dean Jane Lister brought attention to women who are experiencing sexual violence as a weapon of war in other countries.

“It is horrifying to have visited these countries and know that these women are suffering this way,” she said.

Those in attendance were also reminded of the importance of knowing one’s self-worth. And showing it.

“You’re more valuable then what people may say,” Fehr said.

It was a fitting ceremony, including drumming and smudging, to end a day when news was released of one local victim of violence finally being found and her alleged killer being charged.

Ashley Simpson went missing April 2016, and five years later RCMP announced that her body was found. Her boyfriend at the time of her disappearance, Derek Favell, is facing second-degree murder charges.

