PHOTOS: White Rock Lake wildfire B.C.’s top priority

The catastrophic White Rock Lake wildfire has become a prime focus for firefighters and residents throughout B.C.
The BC Wildfire Service says the 58,000 hectare blaze is the top priority in the province.
At the Falkland Community Fire Information meeting Wednesday evening, Incident Commander Mark Healey noted the extreme drought conditions, calling this year’s fire situation a catastrophic event.
He also noted citizens on evacuation alert need to be vigilant and prepared, as the size and scope of this fire means the situation could change rapidly.
Structure protection personnel are prepared to defend areas such as Westwold, Falkland, Cedar Hills, and Pinaus Lake.
Increased smoke will be visible in the northern area of the fire Thursday afternoon as crews are conducting planned ignitions to bring the fire to established control lines.
“Helicopters will be utilized to support ground crews with these planned ignitions as required,” the BCWS said.
Meanwhile most of residents on the Westside have been evacuated from the area and further alerts have been issued in the area.
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
B.C. Wildfires 2021Photo Galleries