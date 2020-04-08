The pink supermoon rises over the Shuswap on Tuesday, April 7. (Jim Elliot-Salmon arm Observer)

Pink supermoon lights up night sky in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Largest and brightest full moon of the year was most visible on April 7

The largest and brightest full moon of the year lit up the sky over the Okanagan and Shuswap on April 7.

The full moon was at the closest point to Earth that it will reach in 2020 and it was especially visible as it crested the eastern horizon. The first full moon of April is traditionally called the pink moon as it coincides with the blooming of the moss pink, one of the earliest-blooming wildflowers in the Eastern United States.

Photographers in the Okanagan and Shuswap, as well as other parts of the world, trained their cameras on the rising moon to dazzling effect.

It isn’t too late to take in the moon although it passed it’s peak on Tuesday night. According to NASA, the moon will still appear full through Thursday morning.


moon

