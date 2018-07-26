Placer Mountain fire is estimated at 800 hectares in size on July 26, 2018. (BC Wildfire Servcie photo)

Placer Mountain fire near Keremeos grows to 800 hectares

BC Wildfire is increasing efforts to extinguish the high elevation Placer Mountain Fire

Two fires of note continue to burn in the Lower Similkameen.

Both are high elevation fires that occurred during a lightning storm July 17. The Placer Mountain Fire is burning outside the west boundary of Cathedral Park and east of Eastgate.

Snowy Mountain is visible from Highway 3 east of Cawston.

Placer Mountain Fire

BC Wildfire Service has more than doubled the number of firefighters working the Placer Mountain Fire.

An update Thursday morning shows the fire has grown to 800 hectares up from 520 hectares reported Wednesday afternoon.

“More accurate mapping to determine the fire track and size will be carried out today July 26th,” the BC Wildfire Service stated in the update.

Working the fire today (Thursday) will be 54 firefighters (up from 22 on Wednesday), five helicopters, and nine pieces of heavy equipment.

Crews will also be attending any spot fires which may flare up.

“Suppression and containment operations continue. Young Road east of the fire is being examined for access from the Ashnola to Windy Creek Forest Service Road,” BC Wildfire Service stated.

The fire has crossed McBride Creek and is progressing upslope into the old Diamond Fire of 2017. The Diamond Creek fire of 2017 grew to 40,000 hectares, originating in the back country of Washington State.

The Placer Mountain Fire is not threatening any structures and is considered zero per cent contained.

Snowy Mountain Fire

BC Wildfire Service is showing the Snowy Mountain fire did not grow overnight and is holding steady at 1,530 hectares.

There continues to be no active resonse to this lightning caused fire.

“The fire is being monitored due to the extremely remote and inaccessible location. A remote camera has been set up and is providing real time images to the Incident Management Team. Plans are in place to take action on the fire should it travel outside the protected area,” a BC Wildfire Service update states.

Updating of the track of the fire track and size is being carried out Thursday.

This fire is located in the Snowy Protected Area. BC Parks has closed the Ewart and Wall Creek Trails pending further assessment of this fire.

Continue to check back for updates on these fires and others burning in the Southern Interior.

 

Location of Placer Mountain Fire and Snowy Mountain Fire on July 26, 2018. (screen grab BC Wildfire Service interactive map)

