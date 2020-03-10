Passengers step off a plane carrying Canadians back from Oakland, Calif. from the Grand Princess cruise ship, after it arrived at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Trenton, Ont., on Tuesday March 10, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Plane carrying Canadians from COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess arrives in Canada

There were 237 Canadians among the 3,500 passengers and crew on board the Grand Princess cruise ship

A plane carrying Canadians who were on a cruise ship with a cluster of novel coronavirus cases arrived back in Canada this morning.

The government-chartered aircraft landed at Canadian Forces Base Trenton, in Ontario, where the passengers will spend two-weeks in quarantine.

The exact number of Canadians on the flight was unknown because they had to pass a screening process before being allowed to board the flight.

VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

There were 237 Canadians among the 3,500 passengers and crew on board the Grand Princess cruise ship.

The ship docked Monday at the Port of Oakland after days of being forced to idle off the coast of Northern California.

It had been prevented from docking because of evidence that it was the breeding ground for more than 20 COVID-19 infections.

READ MORE: COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess still scheduled to dock in Vancouver this April: port

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusCruise Ships

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess still scheduled to dock in Vancouver this April: port

Just Posted

Brain Awareness Week lights up importance of challenging the brain

Vernon residents urged to adopt healthy lifestyle changes March 16-22

Vernon runner wins team gold at Pan-Am Cup

Annika Ariano finishes 19th in U20 women’s race; helps Canada win team competition in Victoria

‘Now I have no worries,’ says $1M Vernon lotto winner

Wade Hardie, former carpenter/horse trainer-owner, won $1 million Saturday

Passenger numbers drop at Kelowna International Airport as coronavirus grips globe

Director Sam Samaddar said passenger numbers are down almost 4% year-over-year

Okanagan women honoured by college alumni

Vernon’s Bree Cawley and Kelowna’s Christina Fast given awards for their post-college work

North American stock markets surge higher in early trading after crash on Monday

Stock markets nose-dived on Monday as crude oil prices sank to a four-year low

Plane carrying Canadians from COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess arrives in Canada

There were 237 Canadians among the 3,500 passengers and crew on board the Grand Princess cruise ship

COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess still scheduled to dock in Vancouver this April: port

There were 21 cases of COVID-19 reported on board the cruise ship

VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

Snowfall warning for Revelstoke

Up to 25 cm expected

‘Don’t judge a person’ says friend of Salmon Arm man who died in fire

RCMP, BC Coroners Service investigating fatal explosion at camp

B.C. care providers say masks, medical supplies ‘drying up’ due to COVID-19 concerns

Seniors care providers urge the public: ‘Stop buying masks!’

‘Crying fowl’: BC SPCA calls on hobby farmers to stop abandoning chickens

SPCA branch getting ‘increasing number of calls to rescue birds who have been dumped on logging roads’

Two Chilliwack high school students hospitalized after vaping and ‘foaming at the mouth’

Principal emails parents after incidents that involved two students blacking out

Most Read