Air tankers worked along the north side of the Skaha Creek fire all of Monday, said BC Wildfire. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

Planned ignition on Skaha Creek wildfire near Penticton

The fire had minimal growth overnight

The Skaha Creek wildfire had minimal growth overnight, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

Crews stayed on-site overnight as the 212 hectare fire remained active high up on the slope, where it is not currently threatening any structures.

A planned ignition may take place on the east side of the fire, which will result in increased smoke on the side closest to Penticton if conditions allow.

As a precaution, the Penticton Indian Band issued evacuation alerts for properties in the Skaha Hills, Riva Ridge, Holiday Hills RV Resort and the PIB Lower Village south of Shingle Creek.

BC Wildfire is expecting today, Aug. 31, to continue to assist with containment with the expected cooler temperatures and a chance of showers.

READ MORE: Over 200 properties put on evacuation alert due to Penticton fire

There are currently 71 personnel on the ground, with another 13 set to arrive in the afternoon, supported by 15 pieces of heavy equipment and eight helicopters.

Crews are working on the east side of the fire with guard construction, with the steep terrain presenting some difficulty and preventing the use of machinery in areas.

On the north side of the fire the air tankers and skimmers have spent the last couple days establishing retardant lines and cooling the fire. The air tankers and skimmers are remaining ready to be deployed if necessary.

Crews on the west and north sides are using heavy machinery to build machine guards and are working to contain a small section that crossed Skaha Creek towards the south on Monday.

