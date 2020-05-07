Single-alternating traffic in effect for a portion of Okanagan Landing Road will be in effect starting Monday, May 11. (Google Maps)

Planned road work alters Vernon traffic

Single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect next week on portions of Silver Star and Okanagan Landing roads

Motorists may experience some hiccups in their commute next week as the City of Vernon completes work on Silver Star and Okanagan Landing Road.

Silver Star Road will be closed in the 5800 block at BX Elementary May 13 between 7-5:30 p.m., as crews install sanitary services. Traffic control will be on site to direct single-lane alternating traffic while work is underway.

Single-lane alternating traffic will also be in effect on a portion of Okanagan Landing Road next week.

City crews will be upgrading a storm utility affecting motorists between 8145 and 8231 Okanagan Landing Road.

Workers will be on site between 7-4 p.m. starting Monday, May 11. The upgrades are expected to be complete Friday, May 15.

Traffic control personnel will be on site directing motorists and the city said every effort will be made to minimize disruptions.

“The city apologizes for any inconvenience that this disruption may cause and appreciates your cooperation to ensure the timely completion of this project.”

READ MORE: COVID-19: Classrooms may reopen for Vernon students

READ MORE: COVID-19: Enderby recovery action team looks at reopening parks

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Selected B.C. parks set to open for day use May 14

Just Posted

Planned road work alters Vernon traffic

Single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect next week on portions of Silver Star and Okanagan Landing roads

Vernon businesses in limbo over reopening plans

Some jumping into opening while guidelines grey for others

COVID-19: Classrooms may reopen for Vernon students

Part-time in-class learning opportunities may be implemented in June

COVID-19: Enderby recovery action team looks at reopening parks

Enderby mayor envouraged by new COVID-19 directives from the B.C. government

Vernon grads treated to free photo sessions

Graduation milestone hindered by COVID-19 for so many, so local photographer offers portraits

B.C. records 33 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Two more people, in Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health, have died

Mitchell’s Musings: Grocery shopping evolves with the times

Grocery shopping never fun, let alone mid-COVID pandemic

COVID-19: Business return up to managers, customers, Dr. Henry says

Business groups to have rules, individual approvals not needed

EXCLUSIVE: A first look at the Wet’suwet’en land title agreement with B.C., Ottawa

Exclusive and/or shared jurisdiction will be handed over to First Nation houses over time

Central Okanagan parents to weigh in on back-to-school options

District says announcement to be made on approach to resuming in-class instruction in coming weeks

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Video: Revelstoke Dam spillway spectacle

BC Hydro said the recent spillway release was the first for this year

COVID-19: Selected B.C. parks set to open for day use May 14

Reservation system set to reopen May 25 for dates starting June 1

Kelowna RCMP return $10,000 worth of bikes to rightful owners

On a daily basis, officers are seizing and returning stolen bicycles

Most Read