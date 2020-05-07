Planned road work alters Vernon traffic

Single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect next week on portions of Silver Star and Okanagan Landing roads

Single-alternating traffic in effect for a portion of Okanagan Landing Road will be in effect starting Monday, May 11. (Google Maps)

Motorists may experience some hiccups in their commute next week as the City of Vernon completes work on Silver Star and Okanagan Landing Road.

Silver Star Road will be closed in the 5800 block at BX Elementary May 13 between 7-5:30 p.m., as crews install sanitary services. Traffic control will be on site to direct single-lane alternating traffic while work is underway.

Single-lane alternating traffic will also be in effect on a portion of Okanagan Landing Road next week.

City crews will be upgrading a storm utility affecting motorists between 8145 and 8231 Okanagan Landing Road.

Workers will be on site between 7-4 p.m. starting Monday, May 11. The upgrades are expected to be complete Friday, May 15.

Traffic control personnel will be on site directing motorists and the city said every effort will be made to minimize disruptions.

“The city apologizes for any inconvenience that this disruption may cause and appreciates your cooperation to ensure the timely completion of this project.”

