Pleasant Valley Road intersection

Spallumcheen council has opted for the $160,000 option to upgrade the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Spallumcheen Way.

The option chosen involved channelization with right in/right out turns at Spallumcheen Way, and eliminates left-turns at Spallumcheen Drive and Pleasant Valley Road and moves them to Crozier Road.

The other options were both less expensive—dedicating left hand turns to the existing intersection at a cost of $110,000—and more expensive—adding a roundabout at a cost of $630,000.

Township staff had identified as an important traffic movement point for large trucks entering and exiting the Industrial Park and the challenges faced from vehicle traffic and pedestrian movement interacting with traffic.

The three design options were presented at an open house for the Mount Pleasant Valley upgrade project, with option 2 generating the most support from the perspectives of safety, improved traffic movement and balancing the cost.

The intersection upgrade is part of a complete overhaul of Pleasant Valley Road at a cost of $4 million in 2018 stretching from Highway 97a North to the City of Armstrong boundary.

It is a main arterial route through the community and a key traffic access route for a number of businesses in the area



