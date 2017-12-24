Pleasant Valley Road intersection

Spallumcheen council chooses $160,000 traffic flow option

Spallumcheen council has opted for the $160,000 option to upgrade the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Spallumcheen Way.

The option chosen involved channelization with right in/right out turns at Spallumcheen Way, and eliminates left-turns at Spallumcheen Drive and Pleasant Valley Road and moves them to Crozier Road.

The other options were both less expensive—dedicating left hand turns to the existing intersection at a cost of $110,000—and more expensive—adding a roundabout at a cost of $630,000.

Related: Editorial—Pleasant Valley road project ideal

Township staff had identified as an important traffic movement point for large trucks entering and exiting the Industrial Park and the challenges faced from vehicle traffic and pedestrian movement interacting with traffic.

The three design options were presented at an open house for the Mount Pleasant Valley upgrade project, with option 2 generating the most support from the perspectives of safety, improved traffic movement and balancing the cost.

The intersection upgrade is part of a complete overhaul of Pleasant Valley Road at a cost of $4 million in 2018 stretching from Highway 97a North to the City of Armstrong boundary.

It is a main arterial route through the community and a key traffic access route for a number of businesses in the area

 


newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Accidents stall traffic on Coquihalla Highway
Next story
Sobeys takes romaine lettuce off shelves as precaution amid E. coli outbreak

Just Posted

$1M winning Lotto Max ticket purchased in Vernon

Ticket purchased in Kelowna also won more than $219,000.

OK Valley getting big chill for Christmas

Get your firewood while the stores are open — you’ll probably need it

Vernon hospital auxiliary spreads holiday cheer

Making Christmas merry and bright

Track Santa Claus along his Christmas Eve journey to B.C.

Santa has already dropped off gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Nepal

Rockets’ Dube named Team Canada captain

Kelowna Rockets forward will wear the C for Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships

Lumby family receives car for Christmas

Today’s the day

Seamless reinvention: Celine Dion reborn with exuberant foray into high fashion

Met Gala proved the 49-year-old performer wasn’t defeated by the events of 2016

Driving charges turn to firearm and drug charges in Kamloops

A 9-mm semi-automatic handgun was reportedly found in the vehicle, along with drugs

Sweet Sicamous! Family makes gingerbread model of historic Penticton ship

With an estimated 10 hours left on the project, one of the creators says it’s nearly done

CannabisWise program to ease consumer concerns ahead of legalization

Vancouver dispensary owner Buddha Barn said a national standard is exactly what the industry needs.

Sobeys takes romaine lettuce off shelves as precaution amid E. coli outbreak

Cases have been detected in Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia

B.C. student pleads for blood donors to step up

During the holiday season, Canadian Blood Services is begging for platelet and blood donations.

Atlantic Canada to be hit by back-to-back storms: meteorologist

Gusts and a wintry mix of precipitation, snow expected as a low-pressure system tracks the region

Accidents stall traffic on Coquihalla Highway

Two accidents heading northbound are causing traffic delays

Most Read