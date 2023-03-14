Eric Lee, VictorEric Design Build. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Exploring high-performance home trends and associated benefits

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

What is a high-performance home and what does it mean for you and your family?

Understanding the different industry accreditations, keeping up with building trends, and knowing what type of high-performance home is right for you can be overwhelming.

‘When people are looking to build a home for their family to live in, it is a smart idea to build above basic code to some level of high performance. Consistent temperature control throughout the home, improved sound barriers, better air quality, increased energy efficiency, and a reduced environmental footprint with improved durability are just some of the benefits that can be realized in high-performance homes’, says Eric Lee.

Join co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee on this edition of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Trail Appliances, Vicostone Canada, Rami Films, jPod productions, and AI Technology & Design.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Top secret WW2 training base once existed north of Naramata

Just Posted

Splatsin and Okanagan First Nations women wear orange to remember the missing children at the Iam Woman, Hear me Laff comedy show March 11 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. (Dyan Honeygal photo)
Indigenous ladies laugh it up at Vernon show, while remembering the children

The Armstrong Shamrocks (white) and Vernon Tigers have received permission from the Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League to merge their organizations into one for the 2023 season. (Morning Star- file photo)
Vernon Tigers, Armstrong Shamrocks merge junior lacrosse clubs

Jani Lauzon in Prophecy Fog performs for an audience seated in a circle at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre March 25. (Dahlia Katz photo)
Journey beneath the desert skies descends on Vernon

Dave Gunning (left) and J.P. Cormier perform at the Vernon Jazz Club March 21. (Contributed)
Lush guitars and tight harmonies gunning for Vernon show