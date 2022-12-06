HAVAN’s chair Mark Cooper, president of Shakespeare Homes & Renovations. (HAVAN photo)

HAVAN’s chair Mark Cooper, president of Shakespeare Homes & Renovations. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Finding the right builder for you and your project

TODAY IN B.C.: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ offers sound advice, perfect for people looking for homebuilding, design and renovation connections and resources.

More than just an inspiration board, ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ features HAVAN’s homebuilding experts sharing behind-the-walls knowledge, in plain language, on design, build and renovation industry best practices to help homeowners build it right, the first time.

On this edition of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’, like shoring up blocks in a solid foundation, HAVAN’s chair Mark Cooper, president of Shakespeare Homes & Renovations, walks us through finding the right builder for your home building project.

Co-hosts Jennifer-Lee Gunson and Michael Freedman offer engaging conversations and insight into HAVAN members, passionate about homeowners protecting one of life’s greatest investments – your home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC and BC Hydro.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real-time reno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Man tight-lipped over gunshot wound to foot: Vernon RCMP
Next story
Vernon cultural centre to take shape with Vancouver architect

Just Posted

A Vancouver-based architecture firm has been tasked with the vision, planning, and design of the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre project. (File photo)
Vernon cultural centre to take shape with Vancouver architect

Chelaine McInroy's new prosthetic leg will allow her to return to her active lifestyle. (Contributed)
Benefits brighten young Armstrong woman’s life with prosthetic

Kamloops Blazers defenceman Dayton Koldyk (17) tries to split Vernon Vipers defenders Kalin Frick (12) and Jack Johnson (14) during the Vipers’ Tier 2 U15 minor hockey tournament Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Priest Valley Arena. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon Tier 2 U15 Vipers seventh at home tourney

VJH Emergency department. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Man tight-lipped over gunshot wound to foot: Vernon RCMP