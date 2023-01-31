Co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: How much space do you need for a home?

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

How much is enough?

Jake Fry, Founder of Smallworks and Co-founder of Small Housing BC, and Richard Bell of Bell Alliance LLP, and Director of Small Housing BC know how to reconfigure a single-family home to find a variety of affordable housing solutions for families of all configurations.

‘There’s something very homey and emotionally reinforcing about living in an 800 sq ft 2-bedroom laneway home at ground level and being able to step outside, vs living in a 1,000 sq ft on the 12th floor,’ Jake Fry, Founder of Smallworks and Co-founder of Small Housing BC.

Listen in as co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee hear about creative ideas for affordable single-family home ownership.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Const. Nicole Chan feared never working at VPD again after hospital stint: sergeant
Next story
Possession of 2.5 grams of illicit drugs to be decriminalized in B.C.

Just Posted

Youth are invited to sing with the youth choir at Peace Lutheran Church. Sessions start Feb. 6, running Mondays 4-5:30 p.m. Visit vernonyouthchoirs.ca for more info. (Contributed)
Young voices sought for Vernon choir

The Lift Caddy is a solution to the problem of having to lift your heavy e-bike up onto a bike rack. (Bowen Assman/Black Press)
WATCH: Vernon businessman has the perfect ‘lift’ for your e-bike

A Williams Lake woman said she was a victim of a phone scam where the caller ID showed the call was from TELUS. (File image)
OPINION: Boomers and the new world

A Vernon nurse has had his registration suspended for six months, along with other disciplinary action, by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives for professional misconduct. (Pixabay photo)
Look after our nurses, so they can look after us