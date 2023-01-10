Sarah Gallop, founder of Sarah Gallop Design Inc. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: The pre-construction planning stage

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Building plans. Construction estimates. Material Selection. Trade quotes. Sarah Gallop, founder of Sarah Gallop Design Inc. walks you through the pre-construction planning stage.

Cohosts Jennifer Lee Gunson and Michael Freedman, offer engaging conversations and insight into HAVAN members, passionate about homeowners protecting one of life’s greatest investments – your home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC and Rami Films.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Upgrades drive detour on Vernon streets
Next story
First in Canada cancer radiation machine in Kelowna

Just Posted

In this file photo, a volunteer outreach worker cleans up discarded needles from a homeless camp. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Children poked by needles in Vernon daycare playground

Rob Dinwoodie & Friends will perform for the Vernon Folk-Roots first concert of the year Jan. 21. (Contributed)
Folk-Roots groups in tune for 2023 season in Vernon

The City of Vernon’s Water Reclamation Centre (VWRC) is preparing for a release of high-quality reclaimed water following an extensive treatment process. (Black Press - file photo)
Vernon to release reclaimed water into lake

detour
Upgrades drive detour on Vernon streets