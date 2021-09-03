Kelowna RCMP police service dog Mysan. (Contributed)

Kelowna RCMP police service dog Mysan. (Contributed)

Police dog locates suspect hiding under car after reported assault at Kelowna home

Suspect allegedly fled the scene after reports of an assault with a weapon at a Bach Road home

A man is in police custody following a report of an assault with a weapon at a Kelowna residence on Friday afternoon.

Around noon, Mounties responded to a home on Bach Road in Kelowna, from which the suspect had reportedly fled on foot prior to police arrival.

He was eventually located hiding under a nearby vehicle and took him into custody with the help of police service dog Mysan. Police allege the man was in breach of several court orders.

The victim was treated for minor, non-life-threatening injuries by paramedics.

The RCMP said the man faces a number of potential charges.

READ MORE: Child dies in hospital after incident at Creston campground, investigation ongoing

@claytonwhitelaw
clayton.whitelaw@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

RCMP

Previous story
Fortin’s lawyers fight bid to toss his lawsuit over removal from vaccine post

Just Posted

Interior Health announced it will partner with school districts in the region to host vaccination clinics for students, teachers and staff. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)
Interior Health to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics in schools throughout region

A controlled burn took place on the White Rock Lake wildfire Monday, Aug. 30, and it is now considered as being held. (Mike Dennison photo)
Additional evacuation alerts lifted on White Rock Lake fire on Westside

Shuswap Theatre is holding auditions for comedy, Hilda’s Yard, on Sept. 9 and 10 from 7 to 9 p.m. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Shuswap Theatre holding auditions for upcoming comedy, Hilda’s Yard

The new trash cans in Vernon aren't getting very good reviews from residents who say they are too big. (Contributed)
New garbage cans trashed by Vernon residents