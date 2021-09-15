Police ‘growing increasingly worried’ about hiker missing in Manning Park

Andriy Fendrikov was last seen September 10 in Vancouver

Police and search and rescue are focusing efforts on Snass Mountain. Photo VPD

Police and Ground Search and Rescue are searching Manning Park for a missing hiker, Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Andriy Fendrikov, 52, was reported missing earlier in the week, after he failed to show up for work. He was last seen in Vancouver on September 10.

According to a Vancouver Police Department (VDP) release it was originally believed Fendrikov was hiking near Squamish.

However new information puts him in Manning.

“We have confirmed Mr. Fendrikov spoke to another hiker Monday afternoon on a trail near Snass Mountain and we believe he may still be in that area,” said VDP Sgt. Steve Addison. “It’s unusual that Mr. Fendrikov has not checked in, and we are extremely concerned for his safety.”

Fendrikov is described as an avid hiker with significant backcountry experience.

“We are growing increasingly worried about Mr. Fendrikov, and we’re concerned he may be lost or injured and in need of rescue,” said Addison. “We are working with the RCMP and search and rescue to send people to the area, and we’re asking anyone venturing into the backcountry to keep an eye out for him.”

Fendrikov is Caucasian, about 5’ 8” tall , weighing approximately 165 lbs. He was last seen wearing shorts, a hat, and a thin windbreaker that was possibly blue. Anyone who sees Mr. Fendrikov is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately and remain with him until help arrives.

Twice this year men hiking in Manning Park were found deceased.

Jordan Naterer, of Vancouver, went missing on Frosty Mountain in October 2020, and his remains were discovered July 7, 2021.

The remains of David Greatrix, a Penticton author, were found July 26, 2021, after he’d been missing for about one month.

Police believe Greatrix was researching Naterer’s disappearance when he died.

Foul play was ruled out in both deaths.

