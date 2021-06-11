The RCMP are asking for assistance regarding the death of Kathleen Richardson of Naramata, pictured here. Her death is believed to be related to two homicides in Naramata in May. (RCMP)

Police identify South Okanagan homicide victim as 57-year-old Naramata woman

57-year-old Kathleen Richardson was discovered deceased in her home Wednesday

Police have released the identity of the woman who was discovered deceased in her Naramata home Wednesday, June 9.

The woman has been identified as 57-year-old Kathleen Richardson from Naramata. Police are releasing her name in order to help further the ongoing investigation, according to BC RCMP spokesperson Dawn Roberts.

“Investigators want to speak to anyone who had dealings with Kathleen in the days before her death, Understanding her movements or activities will help continue to move this investigation forward,” Roberts said.

In addition, police are also asking for any dashcam video from anyone who was driving in the Naramata area on Monday, June 6 through Wednesday, June 9.

Investigators continue to believe Richardson’s death is related to the double homicide which occurred last month. All are likely connected to local drug and gang activities and the additional police resources supporting the investigations will remain in the area.

Anyone who has any information about Richardson’s death or the deaths of Erick and Carlos Fryer is asked to contact the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit tip-line at 1-877-987-8477.

