Police probe Lake Country man’s sudden death on parkway

Pelmewash Parkway was partially closed yesterday while RCMP, Coroners investigated

Police are investigating a Lake Country man’s sudden death.

RCMP were called to the Pelmewash Parkway around 12:15 p.m., May 10, to reports of a deceased man. The southbound lane of the roadway was closed briefly and police tape was hung, blocking the underpass that connects the parkway to Highway 97.

“At this time, criminality is not suspected in the man’s death,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna Regional Detachment.

BC Coroners Service was on scene Monday and are conducting an investigation to determine the circumstances of the man’s death.

The man was identified as a Lake Country man in his 30s, but due to the privacy of the deceased, neither police or the BC Coroners Service will release or confirm his identity.

