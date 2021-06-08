Kamloops RCMP Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk releases a hawk that was trapped behind a truck grill in Clinton last Friday. (Submitted photo)

Police rescue hawk trapped in truck grill near Clinton

Hawk flew into moving vehicle as it headed north on Highway 97

A Williams Lake woman sought police assistance in Clinton last Friday after a massive hawk flew out of the ditch and got trapped in the front grill of her truck.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the BC RCMP in the Southeast District, said the woman was driving north on Highway 97 when the bird of prey suddenly emerged out of the ditch and took flight in front of her Toyota Tundra, somehow getting trapped in the grill.

“The now stressed out bird-of-prey was unable to escape and the motorist attended the local RCMP detachment for aid,” O’Donaghey said.

The bird was freed after Kamloops RCMP Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk and Const. Marika Masters, acting corporal and detachment commander for the Clinton RCMP, loosened the front grill of the truck. The spectacle was captured on film.

The police officers had a blanket on standby, and were prepared to provide care to the bird had it been injured and unable to fly away as a result. But O’Donaghey said, “the magnificent hawk, which did not appear to be injured by the ordeal, quickly gained altitude and flew away.”


