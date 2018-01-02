Credit: Insider Monkey www.insidermonkey.com

Police search for U-Haul that struck Rutland inn

Kelowna - A U-Haul hit the Canada’s Best Value Inn Sunday

After a rental cube van causes significant structural damage to the overhang of a Rutland motel Sunday morning, police are asking additional witnesses to come forward.

On Dec. 31 at 6:15 a.m., RCMP responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision which caused significant damage to the overhang of Canada’s Best Value Inn located in the 2600 block of Highway 97 North, according to the RCMP.

Police arrived on scene and interviewed witnesses who were alerted to the crash after they heard a loud bang from inside their motel rooms.

“Police believe that the suspect vehicle associated with this incident was a U-Haul cube van approximately 20 feet in length,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, of the Kelowna RCMP. “The suspect vehicle was observed fleeing the scene, northbound on the highway, towards Vernon.”

The RCMP believe the suspect vehicle should have severe damage to the front upper portion of the cube van’s box.

The RCMP in Kelowna and West Kelowna are considering possible links between this incident and an incident where multiple U-Hauls were stolen in West Kelowna.

Police are seeking additional witnesses to the full event. If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police you are urged to contact Cst. Frank Gosselin of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

