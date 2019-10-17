Police search Kelowna home, arrest 6 and seize 2000 marijuana plants

Police seized $1400 in cash, 95 pounds of dried marijuana bud and nearly 2000 plants

Six people were arrested on Oct. 16 in Joe Rich as West Kelowna RCMP executed a search warrant and raided a suspected drug operation.

Officers on the scene seized $1400 in cash, 95 pounds of dried marijuana bud and nearly 2000 plants.

“These types of investigations are laborious and our investigators worked tirelessly to secure the evidence,” says Cpl. Meghan Foster.

“The policing jurisdiction for Joe Rich is the West Kelowna RCMP and while the optics of this may pose as a logistical hurdle for our investigators, the results of yesterday should reassure the public that it is not.”

Fortis BC also attended the scene, cutting power to the area so RCMP could safely seize evidence.

The six who were arrested have since been released from police custody and will appear in court at a later date.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP warn public of Service Canada Scam

READ MORE: Police standoff ends peacefully in West Kelowna

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Juul halts sales of fruit, dessert flavours for e-cigarettes in U.S.
Next story
Princeton suffers highest per capita rate of drug deaths: Coroner report

Just Posted

North-Okanagan Shuswap candidates spending little on Facebook

Social media platform posts what federal parties have paid to advertise

Okanagan College nursing students to make history in Thailand

Students to take on Vernon-born practicum overseas

Vernon Vipers rally past Merritt

Newcomer Dawson Holt scores in final minute to give Snakes 3-2 win over Centennials Wednesday

Hunter receives tickets for having loaded rifles in vehicle near Falkland

The hunter’s two rifles were seized, and $230 violation tickets were issued for both

Bear cub shot dead, dumped on Lumby farm

The cub is thought to have been dropped at the property on Thanksgiving morning

VIDEO: Fire destroys Shuswap home, residents unharmed

Blaze took three hours for Chase firefighters to extinguish

ELECTION 2019: Have Justin Trudeau’s Liberals really cut middle-class taxes?

Conservative Andrew Scheer vows to cut bottom bracket, NDP’s Jagmeet Singh targets wealth tax

Police search Kelowna home, arrest 6 and seize 2000 marijuana plants

Police seized $1400 in cash, 95 pounds of dried marijuana bud and nearly 2000 plants

B.C. RCMP officer suing the force for malicious prosecution

Cpl. Tammy Hollingsworth cleared of wrongdoing after misconduct hearing

Talk to your kids about vaping, B.C.’s top doctor says

B.C. health officials have discovered the first vaping-related illness in the province

Princeton suffers highest per capita rate of drug deaths: Coroner report

Princeton has suffered the highest number of illicit drug related deaths in… Continue reading

Body of missing Kaleden man found this morning RCMP confirm

Phillip Schuhmacher, 36, was reported missing from his home in on Oct. 3

Alberta truck convoy plans counter-protest at climate rally with Greta Thunberg

United We Roll organizer says similar protest planned for Swedish teen’s event in Edmonton

Scheer, Trudeau, Singh haggle over potential minority government outcome

If you believe the polls, it appears the Liberals and Conservatives are neck-and-neck

Most Read