Brent Erb has been missing since November 5, 2019. (Photo: RCMP)

Police seek help finding missing Vernon man

Brent Erb has been missing since Nov. 5; police concerned for his health and safety

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are asking the public for assistance in locating a missing Vernon man.

Brent Erb was last seen on Nov. 5, and police are concerned for his health and well-bring.

“Friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long,” said Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy, communications officer for the Vernon RCMP.

Erb is described as a 39-year-old Caucasian man, five-foot-six in height, 134 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brent Erb is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

