Police were looking for this man in connection with a stolen bank card, and sought help from the public. Police have now identified the suspect. (Contributed)

UPDATED: Fraud suspect identified by RCMP

The suspect allegedly used a stolen bank card at a Armstrong gas station

UPDATED TUESDAY, JULY 9, 1:40 P.M.: The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP sought the public’s assistance today in identifying a fraud suspect. This suspect has since been identified and no further information is needed.

The Vernon RCMP would like to thank the citizens of Vernon who provided information on this suspect

ORIGINAL

Vernon RCMP are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man after he allegedly used a stolen bank card at an Armstrong gas station.

On Tuesday, June 12, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were informed that a bank card was stolen from a vehicle overnight and was allegedly used at local business in the Armstrong area. The suspect was seen on video surveillance making purchases using the alleged stolen bank card.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, approximately 45 – 50 years of age, about 5’10 tall (178 cm) with long blond hair tied back into a pony tail.

“In an effort to further our ongoing investigation, police are releasing an image taken by the business of the fraud suspect,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is to contact Const. Ryan Fletcher of the North Okanagan RCMP (Armstrong) at 250-546-3028 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

Related: Vernon armed robbery suspect arrested in Enderby

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada’s bias meant improper consultations: First Nations challenging pipeline
Next story
Motorists delayed as crews work on highway

Just Posted

UPDATED: Fraud suspect identified by RCMP

The suspect allegedly used a stolen bank card at a Armstrong gas station

Vernon Upper Room Mission recieves act of kindness

VantageOne is celebrating its 75 anniversary by offering “75 Acts of Kindness”

Vernon council unanimously approves rezoning application near heronry

Despite considerable oppostion, a qualified environmental pro’s report helps council decide on plan

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny

Environment Canada is calling for sun today, chance of showers tomorrow

Vernon council at odds with Victoria over lake rototilling

City supports Okanagan Basin Water Board’s rototilling program is not harming native mussel species

VIDEO: Thieves in masks smash B.C. store window, take off with mattress

Surveillance footage shows two masked men in hoodies dragging a mattress out of the store

Motorists delayed as crews work on highway

Portion of Highway 97 north of Summerland had been site of a rock slide in late January

Canada’s bias meant improper consultations: First Nations challenging pipeline

Chief Leah George-Wilson says Canada had an opportunity to ‘get it right’ but failed

Truck attempts swim at Kelowna boat launch, sinks

A truck was spotted a little too submerged at the downtown boat launch

Jump from this South Okanagan bridge at your own risk

RDOS board votes to continue to allow jumping off KVR Bridge in Ok Falls

Kelownians strip down to their skivvies for self-love

Social media influencer tours Canada to promote body positivity

RCMP, fire department investigating suspicious fire at Penticton bar

An interior fire broke out at the Pirate’s Cove Beach House on July 7 at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Square dancing provides lifetime of fun and friends for Shuswap couple

BC Festival 2019 brings hundreds of dancers to Salmon Arm

46 people to hospital after suspected carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg hotel

Fifteen of those people are in critical condition and five are considered in unstable condition

Most Read