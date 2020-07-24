Police seize $10K in stolen property from Kelowna home

Nine people were arrested and subsequently released

Kelowna RCMP at a home on Springfield Road on July 23. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

The Kelowna RCMP has recovered around $10,000 in stolen property from a Rutland residence after a heavy police response on Thursday, July 23.

The RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence in the 3000-block of Springfield Road in Kelowna.

Nine people were arrested and subsequently released. Results of the investigation are pending and will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for charge consideration.

Bicycles, power tools and other equipment was seized from the home. A quantity of drugs and money was also seized.

Anyone with any information regarding ongoing criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving an online tip at crimestoppers.net.

