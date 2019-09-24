(File Photo)

Police seize replica firearms from Vernon residence after reports of gunshot sounds

frontline officers seized numerous numerous imitation firearms and 9mm magazines with ammunition

Some replica firearms have been seized from a residence in the 6000 block of Rimer Road after Vernon police received reports of gunfire Monday morning.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to multiple reports of sounds of arguing followed by apparent gunfire in the BX area. The reports came just before 11 a.m. on Monday.

“Calls of this nature will generate a large police presence and we recognize that can be alarming for the neighbourhood to see,” said RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett on Tuesday. “We would like to thank the residents in the area at the time for your patience and cooperation as officers worked to ensure your safety.”

Upon an investigation, frontline officers seized numerous imitation firearms and 9mm magazines with ammunition.

The mishandling of imitation firearms can lead to serious Criminal Code offences and will result in a considerable police response, said Superintendent Shawna Baher with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Our police officers will treat every firearm as real until they can prove they are not.

A 24-year-old Vernon man is scheduled to attend court in November and is facing possible charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. A man and woman also involved were released from police custody with no charge.

For further information on air guns or replica firearms, refer to the RCMP Canadian Firearms Fact Sheets.

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. firefighters’ charity hit by theft three times in a month

Just Posted

City of Vernon hosts open house on Turtle Mountain landscape care

After debates with the residents, the city will host open house to generate ideas

Offer to CUPE workers on par, better than average: District of Coldstream

96% of CUPE municipal workers vote ‘yes’ for strike action

Armstrong high school to hold tribute for Mildred Inglis

Mildred Inglis was a teacher, environmentalist and community pillar for more than four decades

Celtic rock group to enter Spotlight in Vernon

Derina Harvey Band kicks off the Spotlight OnSTAGE concert series with shows Oct. 4 and 5

Vernon Minor Football salutes family, fun

Annual Football Family Fun Day goes Sunday at Greater Vernon Athletic Park

VIDEO: Coral die-off predicted as marine heat wave engulfs Hawaii

Another round of hot water expected to cause some of the worst coral bleaching in the region ever

Summerland youth organization closing

SADI Unity Youth Club had served community for past two decades

Scheer, Singh skeptical of Liberal climate plan to reach zero carbon emissions

McKenna unveiled details of the plan to hit goal by 2050

Mother bear and cubs cause $500 in damage to B.C. orchard

A mother and her two cubs caused $500 worth of damages

B.C. firefighters’ charity hit by theft three times in a month

Thousand of dollars worth of items stolen from charity thrift store; first aid equipment taken from trailer

Raccoons punch hole through ceiling, ransack B.C. home

Animals ate mounds of sugar and wreaked havoc on house

B.C. communities protest transfer of aid funds to those hit by sawmill closures

‘Rural dividend’ money diverted to communities losing mills

LETTERS: Vernon reader says council should look to Alberta town for homeless solutions

I recently returned from a visit to Medicine Hat and normally we… Continue reading

‘We’re all getting hit hard’: B.C. truck convoy to protest forestry job losses

Truckers from Prince George, Williams Lake, Merritt and more will head to Vancouver

Most Read