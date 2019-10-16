Police standoff ends peacefully in West Kelowna

A distraught man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon

A police incident involving a distraught man in West Kelowna ended peacefully, Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP were called to the 3000 block of Wetton Road following reports of a barricaded man inside a home.

A portion of Gellatly Road and Witt Road was closed by officers to ensure public safety. The RCMP South East District Emergency Response Team (SED ERT), tactical trained officers crisis negotiators were called to the scene to communicate with the man.

According to Cst. Lesley Smith the 42-year-old West Kelowna man exited the home, where he was taken into police custody without any further incident.

Residents in the area took to social media Wednesday afternoon reporting they had possibly heard gun shots in the Wetton Road area.

RCMP have not confirmed if shots were fired.

