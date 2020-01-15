Police watchdog seeking witnesses following death of man in Penticton

In November, a man died days after his arrest in Penticton

B.C.’s police watchdog is seeking witnesses following a theft in Penticton which led to the death of one man.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIOBC) is seeking specific witnesses in a purple or grey Honda CRV that was driving along Government Street in Penticton and made a right hand turn onto Forestbrook Drive between 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2019.

On Nov. 8 at approximately 8:40 a.m., RCMP officers attempted to arrest a man after a theft from a store in Penticton. According to the IIO, the male resisted arrest and sustained a minor head injury.

The man’s condition deteriorated and he subsequently died six days later.

In November, the IIO reported that they were beginning an investigation to determine what role, if any, officers’ actions or inaction may have played a role in the death of the man.

On Jan. 13 the organization released a request that the driver and any passengers contact them on the IIO Witness Line at 1-855-446-8477. The IIO believes the individuals in the vehicle may be able to provide valuable information to the investigation.

