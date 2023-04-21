The portion of BX Creek Trail between Tillicum Road and Star Road has been closed for the time being due to a washout. (RDNO photo)

Popular portion of Vernon hiking trail washed out

BX Creek Trail between Tillicum Road and Star Road in the BX closed temporarily after washout

Due to a recent washout, a popular section of the BX Creek Trail between Tillicum Road and Star Road in Vernon’s BX region is no longer passable.

Signs have been posted to identify the closure, and until alternate routing can be established, the section will not be usable as a through hiking trail.

“At this time, the RDNO does not have an estimated timeline for trail realignment,” said the Regional District of North Okanagan in a release issued late Friday afternoon, April 21.

“Trail users are reminded that the property adjacent to the closure is private and not for public use. Additionally, the RDNO urges the public to stay a safe distance away from streams and creeks during spring freshet season.”

