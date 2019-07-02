Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said if elected, the Tories won’t alter the ‘legal nature’ of cannabis, however the party will push to be at the forefront of research on potential health ramifications. (David Venn - Kelowna Capital News)

Pot industry requires ‘a lot of work’: Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer

Conservatives won’t revert marijuana legalization, but rather fund more research

If the Conservatives win the election, Leader Andrew Scheer said the party won’t touch the marijuana legislation, rather it will further support the industry’s growth through ongoing medical research.

“I made the statement some months ago that a Conservative government would not change the legal nature of cannabis,” Scheer said during his visit to Kelowna on Canada Day.

The Liberal government’s legalization of recreational cannabis was originally slotted for Canada Day in 2018, however, it wasn’t passed until October 17, 2018.

READ MORE: Okanagan’s first legal cannabis store opens

Now, a year after the fact, the Okanagan welcomed its first cannabis store on Canada Day: SpiritLeaf.

“It is legal now and there are many people who work in various industries related to that, so we are going to maintain the legal status of cannabis,” he said.

Thousands of jobs have been created in the new sector countrywide, Starbuds director of marketing Dan Winer said during the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce’s Business of Cannabis 2.0 luncheon on June 25.

“We’ve created so many jobs,” he said. “Not only in the Okanagan but across the country. And now, these Okanagan companies are going international.”

Lake Country is home to a number of cannabis manufacturers and extractors including Starbuds Cannabis, Indigenous Bloom Kelowna and Valens GroWorks Corporation and soon, once licensed by the provincial government, more than 15 cannabis retail outlets may open in Kelowna.

READ MORE: Kelowna council ready to consider pot shop rezonings

READ MORE: Two Kelowna sites rezoned for pot shops

But, like many others, Scheer said more work is to be done to ensure the booming new industry succeeds.

“We do think there is a lot of work required in terms of research and understanding the health dynamics of it,” he said.

“We want to make sure the federal government is not just a partner but is leading the way on that as we learn what the ramifications of what legalization will mean for our society going into the future,” Scheer said.

READ MORE: Pot legalization has been successful, but could be better: industry leaders

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Stabbing victim succumbs to injuries in Kelowna hospital
Next story
Indigenous mural raised on in the Okanagan on Canada Day: “We’re Still Here!”

Just Posted

RCMP search for suspects of Canada Day assault in downtown Kelowna

The victim’s injuries, although serious, are not believed to be life-threatening

Vernon Vipers release 2019-20 BCHL schedule

Reigning Interior Conference champs open with three straight road games before Sept. 20 home opener

Lumby newcomer wins $1 million in lottery

Michael Hutchen, 70, is a retired power engineer and widower who arrived in the village in April

Second annual ‘Living Flag’ a success in Vernon

The event raised almost $3,000 for a local eight-year-old living with a rare form of epilepsy

PHOTOS: Funtastic rocks Canada Day long weekend in Vernon

Washboard Union, Simply Queen and Hysteria among top acts to take A&W Music Festival stage

VIDEO: Endangered wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008: VI-Wilds

National park reserve in the South Okanagan-Similkameen gets the go ahead

Proposed park will be 273 square kms in the Mt. Kobau, Spotted Lake, Kipoola areas

Fairy village built by B.C. kids destroyed twice in a week

Children who made the whimsical village in the Chilliwack neighbourhood said they will rebuild

13 exotic cats, kittens living in ‘horrific’ conditions seized from breeder near Kamloops

BC SPCA says servals are wild animals that should not be in captivity

B.C.’s Wendy Williams named first Canadian woman to captain a major cruise ship

‘No woman should ever feel that she can’t do anything on this planet’

Firefighters battling 4 new wildfires in northwest B.C.

10 new fires have been sparked since Thursday

B.C music festival moves kids to tents because they’re ‘distracting’

Organizers of 39 Days in July in Duncan say rules may seem harsh, but performers need respect

Gangster Jarrod Bacon denied parole after prison conflict

Bacon was a ‘negative leader’ in April prison conflict, according to parole board

Okanagan’s Simp’s Syrups finalist for Telus business contest

The cocktail mix company is one of 100 nationwide finalists in the Telus Pitch 2019 contest

Most Read