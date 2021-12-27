Gunbarrel Saloon at Apex Mountain is temporarily shut until Dec. 30 for potential COVID exposure among staff. (Gunbarrel Saloon Facebook)

Gunbarrel Saloon at Apex Mountain is temporarily shut until Dec. 30 for potential COVID exposure among staff. (Gunbarrel Saloon Facebook)

Potential COVID exposure temporarily closes Apex Mountain bar

Gunbarrel Saloon is shut down until Dec. 30

A potential COVID-19 exposure has temporarily shut down the Gunbarrel Saloon up on Apex Mountain near Penticton.

The Gunbarrel Saloon has made the decision to close until Dec. 30 due to potential COVID-19 exposures within staff member/s.

“We will use this time to contact trace and re-open when it is safe to do so. Decisions like this are not taken lightly – the safety of our staff and community are top priority,” said a Facebook post from the Gunbarrel Saloon owner.

The Omicron variant is much more highly contagious as COVID case counts break records across B.C. and the world.

Several provinces have asked people to get tested only if they have symptoms as hospitals and centres have reached their testing limits.

Take home rapid tests are expected to arrive in B.C. in mid-January.

READ MORE: Canada reaches 2 million cases since start of pandemic

