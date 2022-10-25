Power lines pulled down, causing crash on Westside Road

The road was closed for about two hours after downed lines caused a motor vehicle crash

A driver went unscathed after downed wires led to a motor vehicle crash in the 8000 block of Westside Road Tuesday morning.

An oversized modular home was being towed sometime before 6 a.m. Oct. 25 and hit one of the overhanging wires, pulling a hydro pole down on the east side of Westside Road, said Shawn Barnes, deputy fire chief of North Westside Fire Rescue.

The vehicle was travelling northbound and took the line from the west side down across the road.

“Someone was driving southbound this morning to go to work and the truck swerved to miss the wire, went into the ditch and up into the bank,” Barnes told The Morning Star. “When we got there we had wires across the road, so we did a road closure until we had hydro come and we opened up alternating traffic and then got traffic moving again.”

Barnes said the incident took about two hours to clear up. He said there were no injuries as a result of the crash, but the driver was “a bit shaken up.”

READ MORE: Wind-snapped tree destroys truck at Westside campsite

READ MORE: 1st-degree murder charge laid in killing of Burnaby Const. Shaelyn Yang

Brendan Shykora

City of West Kelownamotor vehicle crashVernon