Power out in Coldstream, Vernon due to SUV striking pole

A motor-vehicle collision is responsible for a Sunday morning power outage in Coldstream and Vernon.
An SUV collided with a power pole in the westbound lane of Highway 6 between Aberdeen and Grey roads shortly before 9:45 a.m. Nov. 13.
Members of the Coldstream Fire Department are conducting traffic control. Traffic is alternating single-lane.
Power has been knocked out to 1,100-plus customers in an area east of College Way, south of Robin Road, West of Buchanan Road and north of Cosens Bay Road.
The traffic light at Highway 6 and 15th Street/Middleton Way is NOT functional, but the light at Highway 6 and Aberdeen Road is.
Hydro crews are on-site, and it’s estimated power should be restored by 11:35 a.m.
