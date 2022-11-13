Traffic on Highway 6 in Coldstream between Aberdeen and Grey roads was alternating single traffic Sunday morning, Nov. 13, due to a motor-vehicle collision with a power pole. More than 1,100 customers are without power. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Traffic on Highway 6 in Coldstream between Aberdeen and Grey roads was alternating single traffic Sunday morning, Nov. 13, due to a motor-vehicle collision with a power pole. More than 1,100 customers are without power. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Power out in Coldstream, Vernon due to SUV striking pole

Happened at around 9:40 a.m. on Highway 6 in Coldstream between Aberdeen and Grey roads

A motor-vehicle collision is responsible for a Sunday morning power outage in Coldstream and Vernon.

An SUV collided with a power pole in the westbound lane of Highway 6 between Aberdeen and Grey roads shortly before 9:45 a.m. Nov. 13.

Members of the Coldstream Fire Department are conducting traffic control. Traffic is alternating single-lane.

Power has been knocked out to 1,100-plus customers in an area east of College Way, south of Robin Road, West of Buchanan Road and north of Cosens Bay Road.

The traffic light at Highway 6 and 15th Street/Middleton Way is NOT functional, but the light at Highway 6 and Aberdeen Road is.

Hydro crews are on-site, and it’s estimated power should be restored by 11:35 a.m.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers rally for overtime win against Merritt

North Okanagan Regional Districtpower outages

 

Traffic on Highway 6 in Coldstream between Aberdeen and Grey roads was alternating single traffic Sunday morning, Nov. 13, due to a motor-vehicle collision with a power pole. More than 1,100 customers are without power. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Traffic on Highway 6 in Coldstream between Aberdeen and Grey roads was alternating single traffic Sunday morning, Nov. 13, due to a motor-vehicle collision with a power pole. More than 1,100 customers are without power. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna’s Mickey Schienle a real life Rosie the Riveter

Just Posted

Traffic on Highway 6 in Coldstream between Aberdeen and Grey roads was alternating single traffic Sunday morning, Nov. 13, due to a motor-vehicle collision with a power pole. More than 1,100 customers are without power. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Power out in Coldstream, Vernon due to SUV striking pole

A successful 2022 Vernon and District Minor Football season is winding down with playoff action. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon Minor Football deems year a success prior to playoffs

Vernon Vipers goalie Ethan David covers up a loose puck with Merritt’s Mark Thurston lurking in the background during the Snakes’ 2-1 BCHL overtime win over the Centennials Saturday, Nov. 12, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers rally for overtime win against Merritt

Juno-nominated Canadian pop star Begonia is coming to the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Nov. 19, 2022. (hellobegonia.com)
Canadian pop star Begonia to take the stage in Revelstoke, Vernon and Penticton