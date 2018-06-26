Power outage affects Mabel Lake water

System users asked to reduce water use; power outage affecting Westshore, Killiney Beach systems

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is issuing a mandatory reduction of water use to basic needs.

The power outage experienced at Mabel Lake is impacting the ability to provide water to all customers served by the Mabel Lake Water Utility.

The power outage is due to downed power lines from high winds experienced on Monday.

Because of power loss the water reservoirs are not being filled and are emptying rapidly.

BC Hydro has been contacted, but in the interim RDNO requests customers to reduce their water use to ensure water is not lost completely. Water haulers are being contacted to provide some water to the reservoirs.

There is no estimate of when this situation can be resolved.

What should these customers do?

* The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) recommends that ALL customers in the affected area drink bottled water, or a safe alternative or water previously boiled.

What should customers do?

Water intended for the following uses should be boiled for one minute:

drinking;

preparing any foods;

washing fruits and vegetables;

making beverages or ice;

brushing teeth;

preparing infant formula;

Customers will be informed when water quality returns to normal via road signs and on our website. For more information, please visit www.rdno.ca.

In the Central Okanagan, customers of the Killiney Beach and Westshore Estates Water systems are being asked to limit their water use to domestic indoor household needs.

It’s recommended that outdoor irrigation be voluntarily curtailed until further notice in order to conserve water within the system.

This is the result of the ongoing power outage affecting approximately 1,500 customers in the area of Westside Road, following the high winds overnight that downed trees over a widespread area.

Without electricity, there is no pumping capacity within the systems to replenish reservoirs. There is the possibility, should the power outage continue beyond this evening, that some customers may run out of water.

Regional District environmental services staff is monitoring reservoir levels within the community water systems. More than 280 properties are serviced in the Killiney Beach subdivision and 265 properties in the Westshore Estates subdivision, which are located off Westside Road.

The regional district will provide further instructions when appropriate.

While there is no current water advisory for Westshore customers, the Killiney Beach system remains under a precautionary Water Quality Advisory due to increased turbidity levels.

It’s recommended that those Killiney Beach water customers wishing additional precautions and especially those with weakened immune systems, the elderly and children, boil all water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth for at least one minute or they should use a safe alternative to water from the tap such as bottled or distilled water.

For information visit the Regional District website water system webpage or contact RDCO Environmental Services at engineer@cord.bc.ca or 250-469-6241. To subscribe online for Regional District water quality advisories or alerts by email visit regionaldistrict.com/water.


