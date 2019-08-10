A group of firefighters hold hands on the side of the road in Oliver on Aug. 9 at approximately 11:30 a.m. While it is unclear which department they are with, it is likely they are assisting in the ongoing wildfire suppression at Eagle Bluff near Gallagher Lake. (Photo by Jessica Mayhew)

Powerful photo showing fire crew huddled together in Okanagan goes viral

The image was captured by a resident in Oliver on Aug. 9 at approximately 11:30 a.m.

A powerful photo of a group of firefighters holding hands on a roadside is making waves on social media in the South Okanagan.

Jessica Mayhew, a resident in the area, snapped a photo of the crew on Aug. 9 at around 11:30 a.m. off of Tucelnuit Drive in Oliver.

While it is unclear which fire department the group belongs to, it is safe to assume they are aiding with the ongoing wildfire suppression at Eagle Bluff near Gallagher Lake.

READ MORE: Evacuation alert issued for 250 properties due to Eagle Bluff fire

Mayhew added the photo to a local Facebook group, expressing her thanks to the men and women for risking their lives to keep residents safe.

“I feel silly, but got crazy emotional when we drove by back to moms at Gallagher Lake,” she wrote.

Her sentiment was echoed by the hundreds of people who have since commented, liked and shared the photo.

“Very emotional shot! They are all such heroes,” wrote Anna-Maria Robinson. “We are in the line of the fire now and can hear the planes zooming nearby. I can’t express just how grateful I am to them all.”

“Amazing,” said Amanda Edmuns. “These people are risking their lives to protect complete strangers. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for what you do!”

The fire burning at Eagle Bluff is an estimated 2,680 hectares in size.

